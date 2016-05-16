May 16 Hiramatsu Inc :

* Says it plans to repurchase up to 1.3 million shares of its common stock on May 17

* Says share repurchase price is 749 yen per share, the closing price of May 16, or about 1 billion yen in total

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lXQTVN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)