LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - Mizuho confirmed on Wednesday that
it has hired Andrew Sweeney to run its FIG, ABS and SSA
syndicate desk. Sweeney started this week from Royal Bank of
Canada where he was most recently head of financial institutions
and corporate syndication.
He reports to Melanie Czarra, head of European primary debt
markets. Mizuho has been adding to its primary debt effort over
the last few months and also said that Borja Zamorano joined the
bank in early May to head up DCM for Spain, Portugal, Italy and
Greece reporting to Czarra.
Armand de Cosnac also joined the bank in May to run the high
yield debt markets origination business. He reports to Jermaine
Jarrett, head of high yield syndicate and capital markets. He
joined from Gartmore where he was a research analyst for their
high-yield fixed income team.
The bank has also hired Giso van Loon who started in early
July to run the bank's European private placement and MTN
business. His last banking role was head of private placements
and co-head of international origination at West LB.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)