LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - Mizuho confirmed on Wednesday that it has hired Andrew Sweeney to run its FIG, ABS and SSA syndicate desk. Sweeney started this week from Royal Bank of Canada where he was most recently head of financial institutions and corporate syndication.

He reports to Melanie Czarra, head of European primary debt markets. Mizuho has been adding to its primary debt effort over the last few months and also said that Borja Zamorano joined the bank in early May to head up DCM for Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece reporting to Czarra.

Armand de Cosnac also joined the bank in May to run the high yield debt markets origination business. He reports to Jermaine Jarrett, head of high yield syndicate and capital markets. He joined from Gartmore where he was a research analyst for their high-yield fixed income team.

The bank has also hired Giso van Loon who started in early July to run the bank's European private placement and MTN business. His last banking role was head of private placements and co-head of international origination at West LB. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers)