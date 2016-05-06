Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 6 Shenzhen Hirisun Technology Incorporated :
* Says individual Zhang Feng's stake in the company was decreased to 23.9 percent (80 million shares) from 27.3 percent (91.3 million shares)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XmIqYP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order