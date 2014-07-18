Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 18 Shenzhen Hirisun Technology Inc
* Says sets up compensation fund of about 200 million yuan ($32.24 million) to compensate investors' losses due to company's false statements
* Says shares to resume trading on July 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qjMEys; bit.ly/1jE832j
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2026 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)