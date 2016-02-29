UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 29 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd reported a 6.5 percent fall in full-year pretax profit, as falling insurance rates offset gains from a benign natural catastrophe year.
Hiscox, which underwrites a range of risks from oil refineries to kidnappings, said it would return 32 pence per share to shareholders, including a special dividend of 16 pence per share.
Going forward, the company will retain a greater proportion of earnings to fund growth opportunities, Hiscox said.
Gross written premiums rose 10.7 percent to 1.94 billion pounds ($2.69 billion) in the year ended Dec. 31.
($1 = 0.7206 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February