Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
July 28 Hiscox Ltd posted a 31 percent fall in first-half profit as the Lloyds of London insurer and reinsurer continued to feel the pinch of declining reinsurance rates and recorded a foreign exchange loss compared with a gain a year earlier.
Profit fell to 124.6 million pounds ($211.6 million) from 180.7 million pounds a year earlier.
Net premiums earned rose 2.5 percent to 643.5 million pounds.
The underwriter, which insures risks ranging from oil rigs to kidnappings, fine art, property and vintage cars, said a benign claims environment was masking an underlying deterioration in rates.
After a difficult January, rates in reinsurance continue to decline, while rates in insurance lines were either broadly stable or softening, the company said. ($1 = 0.5890 British Pounds) (Reporting by Richa Naidu and Roshni Menon; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.