July 25 Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd said it would set up a new EU-based insurance company if needed to weather the possible impact from Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

The company, which reported a 52 percent jump in pretax profit for the first half of the year on Monday, said it was preparing for a range of outcomes, depending on whether the company continued to operate in the single market. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)