a day ago
Underwriter Hiscox's H1 profit rises 12.5 pct on retail push
#Banking and Financial News
July 31, 2017 / 6:28 AM / a day ago

Underwriter Hiscox's H1 profit rises 12.5 pct on retail push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd reported a 12.5 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, driven by its retail business and a benign reinsurance claims environment.

Hiscox, which decided to set up a subsidiary in Luxembourg to underwrite its retail business in Europe after Britain's decision to leave the European Union, said pretax profit, excluding the impact of foreign exchange, rose to 133.5 million pounds ($175.22 million) in the six months ended June 30 from 118.7 million pounds a year earlier.

The insurer, which underwrites a range of risks from oil refineries to kidnappings, said gross written premiums rose to 1.46 billion pounds in the period, from 1.29 billion pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.7619 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

