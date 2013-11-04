Nov 4 Hiscox Ltd :
* Gross written premiums for first 9 months increased by 10.1
pct to 1.37
bln stg (2012: 1.24 bln stg)
* Increased competition and a benign claims environment
continue to put
pressure on rates in reinsurance
* Year-on-year we have seen a 10 pct decrease across the
reinsurance book
* Anticipate further reductions in reinsurance book at the 1
January renewals
* Rates in insurance lines across group are steady to rising
with increases of
up to 5 pct in U.S. property
* Investment return to Sept. 30 2013 was +1.3 pct year to date
(+1.8 pct
annualised)
* Sees further period of low returns
* Small number of claims resulting from St. Jude's day storm,
we not expect