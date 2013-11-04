Nov 4 Hiscox Ltd : * Gross written premiums for first 9 months increased by 10.1 pct to 1.37

bln stg (2012: 1.24 bln stg) * Increased competition and a benign claims environment continue to put

pressure on rates in reinsurance * Year-on-year we have seen a 10 pct decrease across the reinsurance book * Anticipate further reductions in reinsurance book at the 1 January renewals * Rates in insurance lines across group are steady to rising with increases of

up to 5 pct in U.S. property * Investment return to Sept. 30 2013 was +1.3 pct year to date (+1.8 pct

annualised) * Sees further period of low returns * Small number of claims resulting from St. Jude's day storm, we not expect