BRIEF-TSO3 qtrly loss per share $0.02
* TSO3 reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
May 5 China's Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire a chemical firm for 1.89 billion yuan ($301.95 million) via share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on May 6
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sus98v; link.reuters.com/tus98v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2593 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* TSO3 reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
March 21 Indian shares ended lower for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as losses in lenders hit by a Morgan Stanley downgrade and drugmakers hurt by U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulatory action offset gains in index heavyweight ITC Ltd.
* Says it plans to raise up to 845 million yuan ($122.70 million) in share private placement to fund projects, share trade to resume on March 22