Jan. 15

* Said on Wednesday that through its subsidiary, Hispania Real SOCIM SAU, it had bought two hotels in Barcelona and Malaga

* Three-star Hotel Hesperia Ramblas in Barcelona with 70 rooms was bought for 17.5 million euros ($20.6 million)

* Four-star Hotel Vincci Malaga in Malaga with 105 rooms was bought for 10.4 million euros ($12.2 million)

($1 = 0.8494 euros)