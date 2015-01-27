BRIEF-Allergan Plc says CEO Brenton Saunders's 2016 total compensation $4.1 mln - SEC Filing
* Allergan Plc- CEO Brenton L. Saunders's 2016 total compensation $4.1 million - SEC Filing
Jan 27 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 2 billion yuan ($319.95 million) bonds
* Says board agrees to acquire 68 percent stake in Yunnan-based pharmaceutical firm for 151 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uVv6eW; bit.ly/1uVwaQ1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2509 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, March 24 House of Representative Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady said on Friday that following the withdrawal of a healthcare law the Republican agenda would be to move quickly to craft a tax reform bill.