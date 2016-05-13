May 13 Hitachi Ltd :

* Says the co to transfer 31.8 million shares of Hitachi Capital Corp to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd in August

* Says the co to decrease stake in Hitachi Capital Corp to 33.4 percent from 60.6 percent

* Says transaction price is 108.1 billion yen in total

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Vl5hSt

