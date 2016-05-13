BRIEF-Investors Real Estate Trust says executes new $250 mln corporate credit facility
* Investors Real Estate Trust - executes a new $250 million corporate credit facility
May 13 Hitachi Ltd :
* Says the co to transfer 31.8 million shares of Hitachi Capital Corp to Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co Ltd in August
* Says the co to decrease stake in Hitachi Capital Corp to 33.4 percent from 60.6 percent
* Says transaction price is 108.1 billion yen in total
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Vl5hSt
(Beijing Headline News)
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc. will resign from her role on Friday, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.