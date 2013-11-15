LONDON Nov 15 Japan's Hitachi has
opted to build a smaller nuclear power plant in Britain in
deciding to construct two instead of three Advanced Boiling
Water Reactors (ABWR) at its UK site at Wylfa in Wales, the
company said on Friday.
Hitachi last year bought the Horizon nuclear power project
in Britain from German utilities E.ON and RWE
and said at the time it intended to build two or three
reactors at each of the two Horizon sites at Wylfa and Oldbury.
"Designs are being worked up for two ABWR units as part of a
single power station at the Wylfa Newydd site," Hitachi's
Horizon said in a statement.
Two ABWR units at Wylfa will have a combined capacity of
2,600 megawatts.
Horizon still expects to build 2-3 units at the Oldbury
site, a spokesman said.
This reduces the maximum capacity from Hitachi's two new
power stations to 6,500 MW, equal to around 9 percent of
Britain's current installed capacity.
The use of Hitachi's ABWR design in new power plants is
pending approval from the UK nuclear regulator under the
so-called generic design assessment (GDA).
The regulator started the process in January and it is
expected to take around four years.
Britain has an ambitious target to replace its ageing
nuclear power plants by the middle of the next decade.
The government last month announced a deal to guarantee a
minimum power price for the country's first new nuclear power
plant at Hinkley Point, developed by France's EDF.
The Hinkley Point C project will have a 3,200 MW capacity.