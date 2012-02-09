* Aims to up China sales to 160 bln yuan in 2015/16

* China accounted for 13 pct of total sales last FY

* Hitachi eyeing growth in infrastructure business (Adds background)

TOKYO, Feb 9 Hitachi Ltd said on Thursday it aims to raise its revenue in China by 60 percent to 160 billion yuan ($25 billion) over five years as it looks to tap demand for infrastructure projects in its biggest overseas market.

Japan's biggest industrial electronics company said in a statement that it expects demand there to expand for railway systems, fossil-fuel plants, ATMs, water systems and other types of infrastructure.

Hitachi's China sales totalled 99 billion yuan in the fiscal year ended in March 2011, or about 13 percent of the total, second after the 57 percent of sales in Japan.

Hitachi, which makes goods ranging from excavators to microwave ovens and thermal power plants, has been looking to accelerate growth in its infrastructure business while shedding unprofitable businesses such as its hard drive operations.

It said last week it would reorganise its structure in April by setting up five new business groups as it continues to overhaul its operations to boost profitability. It plunged to a 787 billion yen ($10.2 billion) net loss -- a record for a Japanese manufacturer -- in the year ended in March 2009.

For the current financial year ending on March 31, Hitachi expects net profit of 200 billion yen, its second straight year in the black, on sales of 9.5 trillion yen. ($1 = 6.2945 Chinese yuan; $1 = 76.8950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Michael Watson)