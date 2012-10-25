UPDATE 1-VW talks with union break down, leaving costs deal in limbo
* VW confirms talks breakdown, declines comment (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
TOKYO Oct 25 An executive of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co said on Thursday that demand for excavators in China is unlikely to recover before March 2013.
Hitachi Construction, which competes with bigger rivals Caterpillar Inc and Komatsu Ltd, said it expects the overall market for non-Chinese excavators in China in the year to March to shrink by 34 percent compared with the previous year.
* VW confirms talks breakdown, declines comment (Adds CEO comment, detail and background)
* Teva reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results
NEW YORK/NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb 13 Boeing Co faces its first union vote on Wednesday at its aircraft factory in South Carolina, a high-profile test for organized labor in the nation's most strongly anti-union state.