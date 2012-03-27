TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Hitachi Ltd
said on Tuesday that it aims to cut its annual operating costs
by 5 percent by the financial year starting in April 2015, as it
seeks to lift its operating profit margin to match overseas
rivals.
That would amount to cuts of about 450 billion yen ($5.4
billion) per year based on current annual costs of about 9
trillion yen, a company statement showed.
The savings would enable the industrial electronics
conglomerate to invest more in its growing infrastructure
segment, which includes rail systems and urban planning, while
it sheds unprofitable businesses in an ongoing overhaul of its
sprawling operations.
Hitachi expects an operating profit of 400 billion yen on
sales of 9.5 trillion yen for the financial year ending March
31. That gives it an operating margin of about 4 percent, much
lower than 14 percent at U.S. rival General Electric Co,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
($1 = 82.8300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)