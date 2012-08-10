Aug 11 Hitachi Ltd and General Electric
Co are considering combining their two nuclear power
joint ventures under a single entity which may end up under
Hitachi's control, the Nikkei business daily said.
The move comes after a dip in demand for new nuclear plants
in the context of a sharp rise in shale gas production in North
America and the meltdown of Japan's Fukushima reactor last year,
the paper said.
GE is one of the world's top power generation engineering
companies and, together with Japan's largest industrial
electronics maker Hitachi, is active in designing and building
nuclear reactors.
The two had, in 2007, decided to set up two joint ventures,
one in Japan and one in the United States, to tap the domestic
and global markets, the daily said.
According to the Nikkei, the U.S.-based business, owned 60
percent by GE, has not been able to tap the global markets as
envisioned, while the Hitachi-controlled Japanese venture has
seen a rise in international orders.
The Japanese venture was initially supposed to be in charge
of the domestic market, the paper said.
The initial framework has become less practical, the Nikkei
said, prompting the two companies to consider consolidating the
joint ventures.
To increase business efficiency, "we're talking with GE
about improving our relationship, including consolidating the
joint ventures," Hitachi President Hiroaki Nakanishi told The
Nikkei in an interview.
If they are consolidated, he hinted, Hitachi would be in
control of the combined entity, the paper added.