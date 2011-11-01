(Adds details, share price)

* Hitachi Q2 oper prof down 9 pct yr/yr

* Keeps annual oper profit outlook Y400 bln vs consensus Y427 bln

* Shares down 0.2 pct prior to release of earnings

TOKYO, Nov 1 Hitachi Ltd said its quarterly profit slipped 9 percent, hurt by weak demand for power systems and electronic components after Japan's quake, and kept its earnings forecast below consensus amid uncertainties in the global economy.

Japan's biggest industrial electronics firm saw sales of its displays, chips and nuclear power generation systems decline but sales of construction equipment in emerging markets and demand for automotive systems bolstered earnings.

"We were hit hard by the quake, but I think we have been able to recover profitability," executive vice president Takashi Miyoshi told reporters.

Hurrying to cut costs and and looking to expand in emerging markets to help counter lacklustre demand at home, Hitachi kept its annual operating profit forecast at 400 billion yen, citing uncertainties in economies in China, the United States and Europe as well as the impact of the Thai floods.

Its forecast is down 10 percent from the previous year and below the 427 billion yen consensus estimate by 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hitachi earned an operating profit of 118.2 billion yen in the quarter ended in September, down from 129.6 billion yen a year ago,

Its net profit fell 33 percent to 48 billion yen on a 3 percent rise in sales.

Rival Toshiba Corp the previous day posted a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit on cost cuts and said higher productivity in its NAND flash memory chips would help it make its annual profit forecast despite the yen's profit-sapping rise.

In addition to Hitachi, industrial electronics heavyweights such as Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and General Electric have warned of increasing risks in the global economy as they jockey to corner key businesses in emerging markets.

Hitachi, whose products span thermal plants, excavators and microwave ovens, has been steadily hiving off or selling its struggling operations to better weather weak demand at home.

Shares in Hitachi have recovered to their January 1 levels compared with a 20 percent fall in Tokyo's electrical machinery subindex .

Prior to the announcement, its shares closed down 0.2 percent, against a 2.2 percent fall in the electrical machinery subindex. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)