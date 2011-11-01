(Adds details, share price)
* Hitachi Q2 oper prof down 9 pct yr/yr
* Keeps annual oper profit outlook Y400 bln vs consensus
Y427 bln
* Shares down 0.2 pct prior to release of earnings
TOKYO, Nov 1 Hitachi Ltd said its
quarterly profit slipped 9 percent, hurt by weak demand for
power systems and electronic components after Japan's quake, and
kept its earnings forecast below consensus amid uncertainties in
the global economy.
Japan's biggest industrial electronics firm saw sales of its
displays, chips and nuclear power generation systems decline but
sales of construction equipment in emerging markets and demand
for automotive systems bolstered earnings.
"We were hit hard by the quake, but I think we have been
able to recover profitability," executive vice president Takashi
Miyoshi told reporters.
Hurrying to cut costs and and looking to expand in emerging
markets to help counter lacklustre demand at home, Hitachi kept
its annual operating profit forecast at 400 billion yen, citing
uncertainties in economies in China, the United States and
Europe as well as the impact of the Thai floods.
Its forecast is down 10 percent from the previous year and
below the 427 billion yen consensus estimate by 22 analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hitachi earned an operating profit of 118.2 billion yen in
the quarter ended in September, down from 129.6 billion yen a
year ago,
Its net profit fell 33 percent to 48 billion yen on a 3
percent rise in sales.
Rival Toshiba Corp the previous day posted a 7
percent rise in quarterly profit on cost cuts and said higher
productivity in its NAND flash memory chips would help it make
its annual profit forecast despite the yen's profit-sapping
rise.
In addition to Hitachi, industrial electronics heavyweights
such as Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and General Electric have
warned of increasing risks in the global economy as they jockey
to corner key businesses in emerging markets.
Hitachi, whose products span thermal plants, excavators and
microwave ovens, has been steadily hiving off or selling its
struggling operations to better weather weak demand at home.
Shares in Hitachi have recovered to their January 1 levels
compared with a 20 percent fall in Tokyo's electrical machinery
subindex .
Prior to the announcement, its shares closed down 0.2
percent, against a 2.2 percent fall in the electrical machinery
subindex.
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)