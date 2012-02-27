Feb 28 Hitachi Ltd and its
consortium partner Daelim Industrial Co received an order to
install coal-fired power generation facilities for a plant
operated by Korea Western Power Co, Japanese business daily
Nikkei said.
As part of the 60 billion yen ($745.7 million) order,
Hitachi will install two energy-efficient coal-fired facilities,
with a generation capacity of 1.05 million kilowatt each, for
Korea Western, the daily said.
South Korea, which currently generates about 76 gigawatts of
power, plans to increase its capacity by nearly 30 percent by
2020, the Nikkei said.
The greater Seoul region of South Korea suffered a major
power outage during a rare September heat wave last year, the
newspaper said.
($1 = 80.4600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)