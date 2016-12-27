BRIEF-Relevium Technologies says engaged with exchange to ensure fluidity for BioGanix deal
* Had executed a binding letter of intent to acquire assets of BioGanix Limited
TOKYO Dec 28 Trade in Hitachi Koki Co shares was suspended by the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning after a report that private equity firm KKR & Co will buy the Japanese power tools company from parent Hitachi Ltd.
The deal is estimated to exceed 150 billion yen ($1.3 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported, adding that negotiations are in the final stages and an official agreement between Hitachi and KKR could be reached next month.
The Tokyo bourse said on its website that trade was halted pending a company statement on the report. ($1 = 117.4900 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Eric Meijer)
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.