* First company charged in optical disk drive probe
* Hitachi-LG venture to pay $21.1 million fine
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 8 A joint venture of Hitachi
Ltd (6501.T) and LG Electronics (066570.KS) pleaded guilty to
15 criminal counts in connection with a long running probe of
price fixing in the sale of optical disk drives.
Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc is the first company charged by
U.S. prosecutors in the investigation.
U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg accepted the plea from
the company on Tuesday at a hearing in San Francisco. Seeborg
sentenced the company to a $21.1 million fine.
Cristina Arguedas, an attorney for the company, declined to
comment after the hearing.
Major companies including Sony (6758.T), Hitachi and
Toshiba (6502.T) disclosed in 2009 that they had received
subpoenas from the Justice Department related to the
investigation of sales of disk drives, such as CD, DVD and
Blu-ray players.
Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc also agreed to assist with the
ongoing investigation. In a court filing, the U.S. Justice
Department said the company deserved its low fine because of
the "substantial assistance" it is providing to the
government.
The joint venture admitted conspiring with others to
eliminate competition or fix prices for drives sold to computer
giants Dell DELL.O, Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Hewlett Packard
(HPQ.N) dating back to 2004.
The venture was also charged with participating in a scheme
to defraud HP during one procurement event in 2009.
The case is: USA v. Hitachi-LG Data Storage Inc, No.
11-cr-724 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of
California.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Carol Bishopric)