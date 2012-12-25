European shares fall as HSBC leads financials lower
LONDON, Feb 21 European equities slipped in early trading on Tuesday, with HSBC leading the regional banking index lower after reporting a 62 percent slump in its annual pre-tax profit.
TOKYO Dec 25 Hitachi Ltd is still in talks with Lithuania's government over plans to build a nuclear plant, the Japanese firm's top executive said on Tuesday, after the country's new centre-left government had indicated it would reconsider new nuclear power projects.
The previous centre-right government, which lost elections in October, had signed a preliminary deal to build a new nuclear power plant by 2020, but 63 percent of voters said "no" to the project in a non-binding referendum.
Hitachi CEO Hiroaki Nakanishi also told reporters the company would revise its sales outlook for its nuclear power business after the Japanese government forms its energy policy.
Could indicate longer-term shift to cleaner energy
