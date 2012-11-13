Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO Nov 13 Hitachi Metals Ltd and Hitachi Cable Ltd announced on Tuesday that the two Hitachi Ltd subsidiaries will merge in April, creating a materials maker with interests ranging from automotive and electronics parts to fibre optics.
The merger will boost efficiency amid increasing market competition, the two companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)