TOKYO May 8 Japanese steel manufacturer Hitachi Metals said on Tuesday it would take a five percent stake in Taiwan's Gloria Material Technology to expand its global presence in the special steel market.

The five percent stake would cost about 2 billion yen ($25 million), it said.

($1 = 79.92 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Nobuhiro Kubo; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)