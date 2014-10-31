WASHINGTON Oct 31 Hitachi Metals Ltd will pay a $1.25 million fine and plead guilty for fixing prices and rigging bids of brake hose installed in cars in the United States, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The company conspired to fix prices on products it sold to Toyota Motor Corp and its affiliates, the government said.

The plea is part of a broader investigation into price fixing in the auto industry. Forty-four individuals have already been charged, and 30 companies have agreed to pay a total of nearly $2.4 billion in fines. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Susan Heavey)