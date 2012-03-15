TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Hitachi Ltd raised on Thursday its annual net profit forecast by 40 percent to factor in the sale of its U.S. hard disk drive business to Western Digital Corp.

The industrial electronics conglomerate, which is overhauling its sprawling business to improve profitability, closed on the sale of the hard-drive unit, Hitachi Global Storage Technologies, last week and said it was re-assessing its outlook.

Hitachi said on Thursday that it now expects 280 billion yen ($3.34 billion) in net profit for the financial year ending March 31, compared with its previous forecast for 200 billion yen.

The company also raised its annual pre-tax profit forecast to 490 billion yen from 410 billion yen.

Hitachi kept unchanged its operating profit forecast at 400 billion yen and sales outlook at 9.5 trillion yen.

Shares of Hitachi closed down 0.4 percent at 489 yen prior to the announcement, against a 0.7 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei average. ($1 = 83.7850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)