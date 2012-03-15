TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Hitachi Ltd
raised on Thursday its annual net profit forecast by 40
percent to factor in the sale of its U.S. hard disk drive
business to Western Digital Corp.
The industrial electronics conglomerate, which is
overhauling its sprawling business to improve profitability,
closed on the sale of the hard-drive unit, Hitachi Global
Storage Technologies, last week and said it was re-assessing its
outlook.
Hitachi said on Thursday that it now expects 280 billion yen
($3.34 billion) in net profit for the financial year ending
March 31, compared with its previous forecast for 200 billion
yen.
The company also raised its annual pre-tax profit forecast
to 490 billion yen from 410 billion yen.
Hitachi kept unchanged its operating profit forecast at 400
billion yen and sales outlook at 9.5 trillion yen.
Shares of Hitachi closed down 0.4 percent at 489 yen prior
to the announcement, against a 0.7 percent rise in the benchmark
Nikkei average.
($1 = 83.7850 Japanese yen)
