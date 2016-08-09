BRIEF-Bay Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07
* Announces increase in 4th quarter income along with full year 2016 results
WASHINGTON Aug 9 Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd agreed to plead guilty to fixing the price of shock absorbers installed in U.S. autos, and to pay a criminal fine of $55.48 million, the Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday.
Hitachi had pleaded guilty in 2013 to fixing the price of starters and other auto parts, the department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by G Crosse)
* Taylor Morrison reports fourth quarter revenue of $1.2 billion and earnings per share of $0.63
* Mylan received an information request from the FTC months ago as part of a preliminary investigation- Mylan spokeswoman