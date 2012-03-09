BRIEF-Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital prices public offering
* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. prices public offering
TOKYO, March 9 Hitachi Ltd said on Friday it would book a 191 billion yen ($2.4 billion) special profit on the sale of its U.S. hard disk drive business to Western Digital Corp.
The profit will be booked on a consolidated basis for the current business year ending this month, Hitachi said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Centurylink - Ohio, Utah approve the merger of Centurylink and Level 3 Communications; merger also received regulatory clearance from State of Nevada
* Aina Le'a says unable to obtain certain information necessary to complete filing of form 10-Q within prescribed time; co expects to file within extension period Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kOV8zq) Further company coverage: