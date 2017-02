TOKYO Oct 26 Hitachi Ltd said it expects to post 170 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in operating profit for the six months through September, beating its earlier forecast of 100 billion yen thanks to improvements in its infrastructure-related businesses.

Sales are expected to come in at 4.55 trillion yen, compared with its forecast of 4.4 trillion yen, it said. ($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)