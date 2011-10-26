* Hitachi lifts H1 profit f'cast to Y170 bln
* Infrastructure-related businesses drive improvement
* But keeps annual outlook unchanged
TOKYO, Oct 26 Hitachi Ltd lifted its
first-half profit forecast by 70 percent on improvements in its
infrastructure-related businesses but kept its annual forecast
intact citing unstable conditions in the global economy.
Hitachi, a sprawling conglomerate with 900 group companies
that make everything from rice cookers to nuclear reactors, now
expects 170 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in operating profit for
the six months through September, beating its earlier forecast
of 100 billion.
The firm said that the new forecast was driven by its
businesses relating to information and telecommunications
systems, social infrastructure and automotive systems.
Sales are expected to come in at 4.55 trillion yen, compared
with its earlier forecast of 4.4 trillion yen, it said.
Hitachi kept its annual forecast unchanged, however, citing
an unclear outlook for the global economy, the impact of floods
in Thailand and volatility in raw material and currency markets.
Hitachi has forecast a 400 billion yen operating profit for
the year ending March, while 22 analysts surveyed by
ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S expect 427 billion yen.
($1 = 75.770 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Joseph Radford)