LONDON, July 18 Hitachi's European rail arm has won a 1.2 billion pound ($1.82 billion) order to build train carriages to be used on one of Britain's busiest intercity routes, the UK government said on Thursday.

The 270 carriages for the trains, called the class 800 series, will be manufactured in Britain by Hitachi Rail Europe as part of the government's overall 5.8 billion pound Intercity Express Programme.

The trains will be operational on Britain's East Coast Main Line from 2019 and will boost capacity by 18 percent as well as cut journey times between London, Leeds, Newcastle and Edinburgh, the government said.