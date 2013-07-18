LONDON, July 18 Hitachi's European rail
arm has won a 1.2 billion pound ($1.82 billion) order to build
train carriages to be used on one of Britain's busiest intercity
routes, the UK government said on Thursday.
The 270 carriages for the trains, called the class 800
series, will be manufactured in Britain by Hitachi Rail Europe
as part of the government's overall 5.8 billion pound Intercity
Express Programme.
The trains will be operational on Britain's East Coast Main
Line from 2019 and will boost capacity by 18 percent as well as
cut journey times between London, Leeds, Newcastle and
Edinburgh, the government said.