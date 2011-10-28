Oct 29 Hitachi Cable Ltd will withdraw
from domestic production and sales of copper pipes at the end of
March, Japanese business daily Nikkei said.
It will sell production equipment at an Ibaraki Prefecture
plant to Sumitomo Light Metal Industries Ltd , and about
150 employees there will be reassigned in-house or loaned to
other firms, the paper said.
It will take a related extraordinary charge of roughly 500
million yen ($6.6 million) in the year through March, the
business daily reported.
Hitachi Cable will also implement an early retirement
program, which will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, targeting
domestic group employees aged 35 and above, the paper said.
The extraordinary charge tied to the move, including
sweeteners for severance packages, will come to about 7 billion
yen, the Nikkei said.
With the Japanese market slumping, the company has been in
the red since fiscal 2008, the daily reported.
The company ranks No. 3 in copper pipes in Japan, producing
19,800 tons a year and generating 17.7 billion yen in sales for
the year ended March, the paper said.
As for its overseas copper pipe joint ventures in China and
Thailand, the firm will address the matter with its partners,
the Nikkei said quoting a company executive.
In addition to its wire and cable offerings, Hitachi Cable
is involved in businesses that include metals and semiconductor
materials, the paper said.
($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)
