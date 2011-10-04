Oct 5 Japan's Hitachi Construction Machinery Co
and Nissan Motor Co are negotiating an
operating and capital alliance between their forklift units, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
Hitachi Construction is involved in forklifts through its
unit TCM Corp, which is ranked fourth domestically, while Nissan
Forklift Co holds the fifth spot, the daily noted.
With the alliance, the duo is likely to claim 8.4 percent of
the market, closing in on the Komatsu Ltd that holds
the third spot, the newspaper said.
The details of the tie-up are yet to be outlined, but
Hitachi Construction or TCM is expected to take a stake in
Nissan Forklift, the Nikkei reported.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)