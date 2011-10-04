Oct 5 Japan's Hitachi Construction Machinery Co and Nissan Motor Co are negotiating an operating and capital alliance between their forklift units, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Hitachi Construction is involved in forklifts through its unit TCM Corp, which is ranked fourth domestically, while Nissan Forklift Co holds the fifth spot, the daily noted.

With the alliance, the duo is likely to claim 8.4 percent of the market, closing in on the Komatsu Ltd that holds the third spot, the newspaper said.

The details of the tie-up are yet to be outlined, but Hitachi Construction or TCM is expected to take a stake in Nissan Forklift, the Nikkei reported. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)