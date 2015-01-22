(Corrects dateline) Jan 22 Hitachi Home and Life Solutions (India) Ltd : * Hitachi Appliances Inc agreed to divest its stake in co into a global JV * Johnson Controls, Hitachi Ltd and Hitachi Appliances entered into definitive

agreement for global JV * Johnson Controls, Hitachi JV management team will be led by Franz Cerwinka,

CEO of Johnson Controls * Source text: bit.ly/1L1VnwP * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)