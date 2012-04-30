* Four executives so far have agreed to plead guilty
* Hitachi-LG was ordered to pay a $21.1 mln fine last year
WASHINGTON, April 30 An executive with
Hitachi-LG Data Storage has agreed to plead guilty and serve a
prison sentence for rigging bids for optical disk drives for
computers, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.
Senior sales manager Woo Jin Yang was accused of rigging
bids for drives sold to Hewlett-Packard Co between 2006
and 2009, the Justice Department said.
He faces four felony charges filed in the U.S. District
Court for the Northern District of California, and has agreed to
spend six months in prison and pay a fine of $25,000, the
government said.
Hitachi-LG Data Storage, a joint venture of Hitachi Ltd
and LG Electronics, and four of its
executives have been accused of conspiring to fix prices of the
devices that can read and put data onto CD-ROMs and DVDs.
The company was ordered to pay a $21.1 million fine last
November.
Three other executives are awaiting sentencing.
(Reporting By Diane Bartz)