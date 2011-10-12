(Follows alerts)

Oct 13 Hitachi Ltd is mulling a joint venture in Brazil with a local heavy machinery manufacturer to produce monorail cars there, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Japan's Hitachi is set to partner with IESA, which builds railway cars and other infrastructure, the Nikkei said.

The plant's location and investment will be decided down the road based on orders, the daily reported.

The company aims to double sales in Brazil to 50 billion yen ($646.5 million) by March 2014, the newspaper said citing Hitachi's Executive Vice-President Kazuhiro Mori. ($1 = 77.340 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)