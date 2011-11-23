BRUSSELS Nov 23 Western Digital
secured conditional EU regulatory approval on Wednesday to
purchase Hitachi Ltd's hard disk drive business for
$4.3 billion, after it agreed to sell several production
operations.
Western Digital, the world's No. 2 player in the hard drive
sector, and No. 3 player Hitachi unveiled the deal in March,
which aimed to give the U.S. company an edge in developing
next-generation storage technology.
The decision by the European Commission, the EU's
competition watchdog, confirmed a Reuters story last week.
"The proposed divestiture will ensure that competition in
the industry is fully restored before the merger is
implemented," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said
in a statement.
Western Digital promised to sell essential production assets
for the manufacture of 3.5-inch hard disk drives (HDDs),
including a production plant, the transfer or licensing of the
intellectual property rights used by the divestment business,
the transfer of staff and the supply of HDD components to the
divestment business, the Commission said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)