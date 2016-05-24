May 24 HITEJINRO HOLDINGS CO., LTD :

* Says it will sell its 100 percent stake in HITEJINRO ETHANOL CO.,LTD, which is engaged in alcohol producing business, for operating efficency and improvement of financial soundness

* Says transaction amount of 73.5 billion won

* Expects transaction settlement date of July 29

* To hold 0 pct stake in the target company, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xy8A5CV2

