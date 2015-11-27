GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as China gains; oil up on North Sea outage
SEOUL Nov 27 South Korea's largest maker of the popular soju liquor is raising ex-factory prices for the first time in three years, a potentially meaningful move in a country still faced with lingering deflationary pressures.
Hitejinro Co said in a statement on Friday it would raise the ex-factory prices of its soju products by an average of 5.62 percent from Nov. 30, citing the accumulated cost burden since its last price hike in 2012.
Soju accounts for just about 0.1 percent in the country's official producer price index, but the rare price increase for a popular consumption item comes as Asia's fourth-largest economy is suffering from a persistently depressed consumption.
The producer price index fell by an average of 3.9 percent for the first 10 months of this year over a year earlier, making it almost certain that South Korea will end this year with the most severe producer-price decline on record.
Hitejinro shares rose as much as 2.1 percent to a four-month intraday high of 24,300 won after announcing the price increase. Its shares were trading up 1.05 percent at 0333 GMT, outperforming the broader market's 0.04 percent gain. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
