* French study found virus was controlled in 14 patients
* Most HIV patients won't control virus, but some can
* Follows case of HIV cure in "Mississippi baby"
* Underlines importance of early diagnosis, rapid treatment
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, March 15 Treating people with HIV
rapidly after they have become infected with the virus that
causes AIDS may be enough to achieve a "functional cure" in a
small proportion of patients diagnosed early, according to new
research.
Scientists in France who followed 14 patients who were
treated very swiftly with HIV drugs but then stopped treatment
found that even when they had been off therapy for more than
seven years, they still showed no signs of the virus rebounding.
The research, published in the journal PLoS Pathogens,
follows news earlier this month about a baby girl in Mississippi
in the United States being effectively cured of the human
immunodeficiency virus (HIV) after receiving very early
treatment.
Christine Rouzioux, a professor at Necker Hospital and
University Paris Descartes and a member of the initial team who
identified HIV 30 years ago, said the new results showed the
number of infected cells circulating in the blood of these
patients, known as "post-treatment controllers", kept falling
even without treatment for many years.
"Early treatment in these patients may have limited the
establishment of viral reservoirs, the extent of viral
mutations, and preserved immune responses. A combination of
those may contribute to control infection in post-treatment
controllers," she said.
"The shrinking of viral reservoirs ... closely matches the
definition of 'functional' cure," she said.
A functional cure describes when the virus is reduced to
such low levels that it is kept at bay even without continuing
treatment. The virus, however, is still detectable in the body.
Most of the some 34 million people with HIV across the world
will have to take anti-AIDS drugs known as antiretroviral
therapy for the whole of their lives. These drugs generally keep
the disease in check but also have side effects and a high cost
impact on health systems.
Worldwide, the number of people newly infected with HIV,
which can be transmitted via blood and by semen during sex, is
falling. At 2.5 million, the number of new infections in 2011
was 20 percent lower than in 2001, according to the United
National AIDS programme (UNAIDS). And deaths from AIDS fell to
1.7 million in 2011, down from a peak of 2.3 million in 2005.
Asier Saez-Cirion, a senior HIV researcher at the Institut
Pasteur in Paris, said that although most patients will not be
able to control HIV, these results suggest that at least some
may be able to if they get treatment early enough.
"(This data) and the Mississippi study strongly support
early treatment initiation and may hold important clues for the
development of a strategy to cure HIV or at least induce a
long-term control without the need of antiretroviral treatment,"
he said.
(Editing by Ben Hirschler)