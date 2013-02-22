BRIEF-Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director
* Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director
NEW YORK Feb 22 H.J. Heinz Co : * Shares briefly traded above their acquisition price of $72.50. The ketchup maker plans to be acquired by Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital.
* Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director
* Weyerhaeuser Co says on track to achieve $125 million run-rate merger cost synergy target by 2017 Q1
* Chorus Aviation issues first tranche of convertible debt units to Fairfax Financial