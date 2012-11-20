Nov 20 H.J. Heinz Co : * CEO says affirms full-year earnings-per-share forecast of $3.52 - $3.62 * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S FY 2013 earnings per share view $3.52 * Exec sees 4 percent inflation in costs for rest of year * Exec sees more than 4 percent sales growth in back half of year * Exec sees full year tax rate of around 20 percent * Exec sees EPS in Q3 and Q4 being about the same * Exec says is "aggressively" in the process of m&a at the moment