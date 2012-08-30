Aug 30 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$36.52 billion in July, up 3.8 percent in value from a year earlier and up 1.3 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE Jul Jun Total 3.8 11.0 Food, alcohol, tobacco -1.6 7.3 Fuels -4.5 -4.4 Clothing, footwear 0.1 11.6 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 0.9 3.0^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 10.6 43.5^ Furniture, fixtures -6.6 -1.6^ Other 64.9 100.0^ Supermarkets 8.4 11.7 Department stores 2.7 8.7 VOLUME Jul Jun Total 1.3 8.5 Food, alcohol, tobacco -6.2 1.6 Fuels -1.9 -2.2 Clothing, footwear -2.0 8.4 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -3.1 -3.2^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 5.9 39.6^ Furniture, fixtures -15.0 -8.1^ Other 69.5 103.5^ Supermarkets 5.7 8.7 Department stores 1.0 6.8 ^ Revised (Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)