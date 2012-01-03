Jan 3 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$33.38 billion in November, up 23.5 percent in value from a year earlier and up 16.9 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Tuesday.

The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets:

Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE

Nov Oct Total 23.5 23.0^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 5.6 9.9 Fuels 13.5 14.0 Clothing, footwear 23.0 25.9^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 35.2 47.5 Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 16.4 12.8

Furniture, fixtures 8.1 -3.4

Other 134.2 105.1^ Supermarkets 12.6 13.1 Department stores 24.9 17.4 VOLUME

Nov Oct Total 16.9 15.0 Food, alcohol, tobacco -7.7 -4.0 Fuels 3.7 0.9 Clothing, footwear 14.7 13.9^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 21.3 31.0 Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 10.7 7.0

Furniture, fixtures 3.4 -7.9

Other 149.1 117.7^ Supermarkets 4.5 4.7 Department stores 19.1 10.9 ^ Revised (Reporting by Raymond Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)