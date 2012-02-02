(Corrects provisional retail sales in first paragraph to HK$43.05 bln, not HK$33.37 bln)

Feb 2 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$43.05 billion in December, up 23.4 percent in value from a year earlier and up 17.1 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday.

The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets:

Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE

Dec Nov Total 23.4 23.4^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 11.9 5.6 Fuels 9.8 13.5 Clothing, footwear 24.2 23.1^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 29.2 35.0^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 5.5 16.1^

Furniture, fixtures 8.7 8.0^

Other 149.8 133.4^ Supermarkets 13.9 12.6 Department stores 23.2 24.9 VOLUME

Dec Nov Total 17.1 16.9 Food, alcohol, tobacco -2.3 -7.7 Fuels 4.6 3.7 Clothing, footwear 16.4 14.7 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 15.9 21.1^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 0.2 10.4^

Furniture, fixtures 4.6 3.3^

Other 163.3 148.2^ Supermarkets 5.8 4.5 Department stores 18.7 19.1 ^ Revised (Reporting by Christina Lo and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)