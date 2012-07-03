July 3 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$36.02 billion in May, up 8.8 percent in value from a year earlier and up 5.8 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Tuesday.

The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets:

Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE

May Apr Total 8.8 11.4 Food, alcohol, tobacco 2.6 0.8 Fuels 3.6 3.9 Clothing, footwear 5.0 7.4^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 3.1 15.1^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 43.9 -15.8

Furniture, fixtures 0.1 -2.7^

Other 49.9 48.2 Supermarkets 12.2 12.0 Department stores 8.8 9.8 VOLUME

May Apr Total 5.8 7.6 Food, alcohol, tobacco -4.2 -6.4 Fuels 1.3 -1.8 Clothing, footwear 1.5 4.2^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -2.9 6.2^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts 41.0 -18.6

Furniture, fixtures -6.7 -9.3^

Other 52.7 52.2 Supermarkets 9.1 8.0 Department stores 5.9 6.9 ^ Revised (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)