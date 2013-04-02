April 2 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$41.44 billion ($5.34 billion) in February, up 22.7 percent in value from a year earlier and up 21.9 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Tuesday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE Feb Jan Total 22.7 10.5 Food, alcohol, tobacco 12.3 -1.5^ Fuels -3.9 4.1 Clothing, footwear 25.2 -1.7^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 30.5 12.7 Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 2.2 47.7^ Furniture, fixtures -4.7 13.1^ Other 131.2 191.6^ Supermarkets 24.6 -3.0 Department stores 30.6 1.4 VOLUME Feb Jan Total 21.9 10.4 Food, alcohol, tobacco 8.1 -2.6^ Fuels -5.4 2.9 Clothing, footwear 23.4 -3.8^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 27.9 10.0 Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 1.2 46.6^ Furniture, fixtures -8.4 7.5 Other 151.6 212.2^ Supermarkets 22.0 -5.3 Department stores 29.0 0.4 ^ Revised ($1 = 7.7637 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)