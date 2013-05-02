May 2 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$40.17 billion ($5.18 billion) in March, up 9.8 percent in value from a year earlier and up 10.2 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE Mar Feb Total 9.8 22.7 Food, alcohol, tobacco -3.8 12.3 Fuels 0.9 -3.9 Clothing, footwear 13.2 25.2 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 11.2 30.5 Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 16.4 2.1^ Furniture, fixtures 1.0 -4.7 Other 106.2 131.2 Supermarkets 5.3 24.6 Department stores 19.9 30.6 VOLUME Mar Feb Total 10.2 21.9 Food, alcohol, tobacco -5.7 8.2^ Fuels 3.0 -5.4 Clothing, footwear 13.7 23.4 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 9.8 27.9 Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 11.8 1.1^ Furniture, fixtures -3.0 -8.4 Other 125.8 151.6 Supermarkets 2.0 22.0 Department stores 19.7 29.0 ^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05 ($1 = 7.7599 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)