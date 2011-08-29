HONG KONG, Aug 29 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$35.19 billion in July, up 29.1 percent in value from a year earlier and up 22.4 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Monday.

The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets:

Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE

Jul Jun Total 29.1 28.8 Food, alcohol, tobacco 7.0 1.7^ Fuels 15.5 21.2 Clothing, footwear 33.4 28.1^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 51.8 59.0^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts -0.5 -0.2^

Furniture, fixtures 16.5 13.7

Other 73.2 62.0 Supermarkets 13.6 12.6 Department stores 25.6 22.6 VOLUME

Jun Jun Total 22.4 22.2 Food, alcohol, tobacco -6.0 -10.4^ Fuels -0.9 3.8 Clothing, footwear 23.8 19.9^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 37.0 45.7^ Consumer durables:

Motor vehicles, parts -5.0 -5.7^

Furniture, fixtures 15.3 11.3^

Other 84.6 74.5^ Supermarkets 4.8 3.5 Department stores 19.2 15.9 ^ Revised (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)